In 2023 TVS Apache RTR 310 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 TVS Apache RTR 310 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs 2.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Apache RTR 310 engine makes power and torque 35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm & 28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 6 colours. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less