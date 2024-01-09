HT Auto
Compare BikesTZ 3.3 vs YZF R15 V3

Tunwal TZ 3.3 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 Tunwal TZ 3.3 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

TZ 3.3 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tz 3.3 Yzf r15 v3
BrandTunwalYamaha
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range75-120 km/charge-
Mileage-43 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,15,0001,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,0001,56,700
RTO
013,066
Insurance
010,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4713,919

