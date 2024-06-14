HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesTZ 3.3 vs Fascino 125

Tunwal TZ 3.3 vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2024 Tunwal TZ 3.3 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
TZ 3.3 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tz 3.3 Fascino 125
BrandTunwalYamaha
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 79,900
Range75-120 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

Filters
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹79,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWhMaintenance free - 12V,5.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,15,00094,994
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,00079,900
RTO
07,322
Insurance
07,772
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4712,041

