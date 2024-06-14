HT Auto
In 2024 Tunwal TZ 3.3 or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa ZX 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, ZX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. The ZX 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tz 3.3 Zx 125
BrandTunwalVespa
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Range75-120 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.45 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,15,0001,31,345
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,0001,18,490
RTO
09,479
Insurance
03,376
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4712,823

