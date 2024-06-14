In 2024 Tunwal TZ 3.3 or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa ZX 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, ZX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. The ZX 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
TZ 3.3 vs ZX 125 Comparison