In 2024 Tunwal TZ 3.3 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively.
TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
TZ 3.3 vs SXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tz 3.3
|Sxl 150
|Brand
|Tunwal
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|₹ 1.51 Lakhs
|Range
|75-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149.5 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-