In 2024 Tunwal TZ 3.3 or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of TZ 3.3 up to 75-120 km/charge and the Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour.
TZ 3.3 vs Storm ZX Comparison