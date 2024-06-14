In 2024 Tunwal TZ 3.3 or Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of TZ 3.3 up to 75-120 km/charge and the Storm ZX Advance 2 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
TZ 3.3 vs Storm ZX Advance 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tz 3.3
|Storm zx advance 2
|Brand
|Tunwal
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|75-120 km/charge
|75-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|4-7 Hrs.