Tunwal TZ 3.3 vs Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1

In 2024 Tunwal TZ 3.3 or Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of TZ 3.3 up to 75-120 km/charge and the Storm ZX Advance 1 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
TZ 3.3 vs Storm ZX Advance 1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tz 3.3 Storm zx advance 1
BrandTunwalTunwal
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range75-120 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh1.56 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,15,0001,14,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,0001,14,990
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4712,471

