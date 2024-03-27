HT Auto
Tunwal TEM G33 vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2024 Tunwal TEM G33 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

TEM G33 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tem g33 Fz-fi v3
BrandTunwalYamaha
Price₹ 92,000₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Range75-120 km/charge-
Mileage-49.30 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

TEM G33
Tunwal TEM G33
STD
₹92,000*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
Metallic black
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
TransmissionManual
Starting
StartingSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Drive TypeChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,0001,32,815
Ex-Showroom Price
92,0001,16,500
RTO
09,296
Insurance
07,019
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9772,854

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4null | Petrol | Manual1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

