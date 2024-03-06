HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesTEM G33 vs VXL 125

Tunwal TEM G33 vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2024 Tunwal TEM G33 or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

TEM G33 vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tem g33 Vxl 125
BrandTunwalVespa
Price₹ 92,000₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Range75-120 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

Filters
TEM G33
Tunwal TEM G33
STD
₹92,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
TransmissionAutomatic
Starting
StartingKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Drive TypeBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,0001,47,125
Ex-Showroom Price
92,0001,32,725
RTO
010,618
Insurance
03,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9773,162

VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Vespa VXL 125null | Petrol | Automatic1.33 - 1.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
VXL 125 vs Activa 6G

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The newly launched updated version of Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes competing with rivals such as Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider 125: Which one is your pick
    6 Mar 2024
    The Lamborghini Temerario could be the name of Huracan replacement set to arrive later this year with a hybrid powertrain
    Lamborghini Temerario name trademarked in Europe. Is this the Huracan successor?
    8 Apr 2024
    BMW Motorrad recalled R 1250 RT, K 1600 GT and K 1600 GTL in the US, owing to a faulty suspension strut issue.
    BMW Motorrad recalls R 1250 RT & K 1600 motorcycles in this country. Here's why
    18 Mar 2024
    The 2024 KTM RC 200 arrives in a new black shade, with the option of a blue as well
    KTM updates RC 200, 390 & Adventure 250, 390 for 2024 with new colour options
    5 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India.
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India
    18 Jun 2021
    View all
     