In 2026 Tunwal TEM G33 or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal TEM G33 Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. TEM G33 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
TEM G33 vs Notte125 Comparison