In 2026 Tunwal TEM G33 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal TEM G33 Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. TEM G33 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
TEM G33 vs LX 125 Comparison