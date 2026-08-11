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HomeCompare BikesTEM G33 vs LX 125

Tunwal TEM G33 vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Tunwal TEM G33 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal TEM G33 Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. TEM G33 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
TEM G33 vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tem g33 Lx 125
BrandTunwalVespa
Price₹ 92,000₹ 93,470
Range75-120 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

Filters
TEM G33
Tunwal TEM G33
STD
₹92,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tunwal TEM G33 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Wheel SizeFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Tyre SizeFront :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
Wheels TypeCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75-120 km
Max Speed
55 kmph
Transmission
TransmissionAutomatic
Starting
StartingKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Drive TypeBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Tripmeter
Tripmeter-
Seat Type
Seat Type-
Speedometer
SpeedometerAnalogue
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Battery Capacity
1.2 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Tail LightBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Turn Signal LampBulb
Headlight
HeadlightHalogen
Battery Type
Battery TypeMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,0001,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
92,00096,615
RTO
07,729
Insurance
06,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9772,382

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