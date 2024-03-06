In 2024 Tunwal TEM G33 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Tunwal TEM G33 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal TEM G33 Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 95,219 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Raider in 6 colours. TEM G33 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl. TEM G33 vs Raider Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tem g33 Raider Brand Tunwal TVS Price ₹ 92,000 ₹ 95,219 Range 75-120 km/charge - Mileage - 67 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124.8 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4-7 Hrs. -