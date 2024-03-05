HT Auto
Tunwal TEM G33 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

In 2024 Tunwal TEM G33 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

TEM G33 vs Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tem g33 Apache rtr 200 4v
BrandTunwalTVS
Price₹ 92,000₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Range75-120 km/charge-
Mileage-37 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-197.75 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

TEM G33
Tunwal TEM G33
STD
₹92,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
TransmissionManual
Starting
StartingSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Drive TypeChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,0001,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
92,0001,46,820
RTO
011,745
Insurance
011,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9773,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

