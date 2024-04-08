In 2024 Tunwal T 133 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Tunwal T 133 Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours.
T 133 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
T 133 vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|T 133
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Tunwal
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Range
|75-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|249 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-