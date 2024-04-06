HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesT 133 vs Fascino 125

Tunwal T 133 vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2024 Tunwal T 133 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

T 133 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS T 133 Fascino 125
BrandTunwalYamaha
Price₹ 1 Lakhs₹ 80,100
Range75-120 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

Filters
T 133
Tunwal T 133
STD
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid DLX Drum
₹80,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,00094,647
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,00080,100
RTO
07,488
Insurance
07,059
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1492,034

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Tesla recently revamped the Model 3 in the global market.
    Tesla begins making cars in Germany for export to India this year. Check details
    6 Apr 2024
    Despite having the same working principle, AWD and 4WD are fundamentally different technologies meant for providing additional traction and channelling power to multiple axles or wheels.
    Think AWD and 4WD are the same? They are not. Here's how they are different
    6 Apr 2024
    In 2023, India's EV sales nearly doubled, thanks to state subsidies and better infrastructure. This year, a 66% increase is expected, with EVs aiming for a third of the market by 2030.
    EV sales in India expected to soar in 2024 after doubling in 2023. Here’s why
    6 Apr 2024
    The Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be available in three colours - Atreides Black, Canyon Sand, and Evocative Dakar Podium
    Aprilia Tuareg 660 adventurer tourer to be launched in India on April 16
    7 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
    Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    14 Feb 2024
    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    Toyota Motor has launched the Maruti Fronx-based Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.33 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with two petrol engine options as well as a CNG version.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV launched: Maruti Fronx in a new package?
    3 Apr 2024
    View all
     