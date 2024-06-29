In 2024 Tunwal T 133 or Warivo Motors Smarty choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Tunwal T 133 Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Smarty Price starts at Rs. 74,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of T 133 up to 75-120 km/charge and the Smarty has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
T 133 vs Smarty Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|T 133
|Smarty
|Brand
|Tunwal
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|₹ 74,300
|Range
|75-120 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|5-8 Hrs.