Tunwal T 133 or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal T 133 Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. T 133 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. The SXL 125 mileage is around 55 kmpl. T 133 vs SXL 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS T 133 Sxl 125 Brand Tunwal Vespa Price ₹ 1 Lakhs ₹ 1.37 Lakhs Range 75-120 km/charge - Mileage - 55 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-7 Hrs. -