HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesT 133 vs Raider

Tunwal T 133 vs TVS Raider

In 2024 Tunwal T 133 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

T 133 vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS T 133 Raider
BrandTunwalTVS
Price₹ 1 Lakhs₹ 95,219
Range75-120 km/charge-
Mileage-67 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

Filters
T 133
Tunwal T 133
STD
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,0001,09,408
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,00095,219
RTO
07,617
Insurance
06,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1492,351
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

Raider Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125null | Petrol | Manual1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar NS 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V159.7 cc to 164.9 cc | Petrol | Manual1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125null | Petrol | Manual80,416 - 94,138**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125null | Petrol | Manual86,017 - 90,567**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 200 4Vnull | Petrol | Manual1.26 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 200 4V

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Lectrix EV high speed e-scooter comes with a claimed range of 100 kms on a single charge, speed clocking around 50 kmph and a lifetime battery warranty.
    Lectrix EV launches high speed e-scooter with BaaS at 49,999. Check details
    8 Apr 2024
    Mahindra is set to make waves in the compact SUV segment with the upcoming XUV3X0, an upgrade to the XUV300
    Mahindra XUV3X0 set to impress with panoramic sunroof and more. Check details
    7 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro, TVS iQube besides several other e-scooters in the segment.
    Ather Rizta vs Ola S1 Pro, Vida V1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak: Prices compared
    8 Apr 2024
    The Lamborghini Temerario could be the name of Huracan replacement set to arrive later this year with a hybrid powertrain
    Lamborghini Temerario name trademarked in Europe. Is this the Huracan successor?
    8 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
    Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    14 Feb 2024
    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    Toyota Motor has launched the Maruti Fronx-based Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.33 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with two petrol engine options as well as a CNG version.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV launched: Maruti Fronx in a new package?
    3 Apr 2024
    View all
     