Tunwal T 133 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal T 133 Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 13.85 Nm PS & 16.04 PS respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. T 133 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. T 133 vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS T 133 Apache rtr 160 Brand Tunwal TVS Price ₹ 1 Lakhs ₹ 1.19 Lakhs Range 75-120 km/charge - Mileage - 47 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 159.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4-7 Hrs. -