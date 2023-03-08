In 2026 Tunwal Storm ZX or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour. Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Storm ZX vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm zx
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Tunwal
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 0.9 Lakhs
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|75-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-