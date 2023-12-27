In 2023 Tunwal Storm ZX or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Tunwal Storm ZX or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at 95,219 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour.
Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl.
