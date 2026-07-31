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Tunwal Storm ZX vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Tunwal Storm ZX or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour. Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Storm ZX vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm zx Raider
BrandTunwalTVS
Price₹ 0.9 Lakhs₹ 82,860
Range75-120 km/charge-
Mileage-71.94 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Storm ZX
Tunwal Storm ZX
Storm ZX LI
₹90,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tunwal Storm ZX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Model Name
Headlight
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Suspension Front
Hydrolic Suspention-
Brakes Front
Disc-
Brakes Rear
Drum-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Frame
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless-
Saddle Height
No
Length
No
Width
No
Height
No
Fuel Capacity
No
Fuel Reserve
No
Ground Clearance
No
Wheelbase
No
Kerb Weight
No
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Battery Capacity
60 V/26 Ah-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Claimed Range
75-120 km/charge-
Headlight
LED-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,02,80095,526
Ex-Showroom Price
90,00082,860
RTO
6,3006,560
Insurance
6,5006,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2092,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

Raider Comparison with other bikes

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