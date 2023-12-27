Saved Articles

Tunwal Storm ZX vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2023 Tunwal Storm ZX or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Storm ZX
Tunwal Storm ZX
Storm ZX LI
₹90,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum
₹75,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Battery Capacity
60 V/26 Ah-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,02,80087,722
Ex-Showroom Price
90,00075,625
RTO
6,3006,050
Insurance
6,5006,047
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2091,885

