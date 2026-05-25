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HomeCompare BikesStorm ZX vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Tunwal Storm ZX vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Tunwal Storm ZX or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Storm ZX vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm zx Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandTunwalTVS
Price₹ 0.9 Lakhs₹ 73,340
Range75-120 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Storm ZX
Tunwal Storm ZX
Storm ZX LI
₹90,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tunwal Storm ZX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
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Specification
Suspension Front
Hydrolic Suspention-
Brakes Front
Disc-
Brakes Rear
Drum-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Frame
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless-
Saddle Height
No
Length
No
Width
No
Height
No
Fuel Capacity
No
Fuel Reserve
No
Ground Clearance
No
Wheelbase
No
Kerb Weight
No
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Battery Capacity
60 V/26 Ah-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Instrument Console
Digital-
Speedometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Claimed Range
75-120 km/charge-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,02,80085,313
Ex-Showroom Price
90,00073,340
RTO
6,3005,867
Insurance
6,5006,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2091,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

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