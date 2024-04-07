HT Auto
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2 vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2024 Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Storm ZX Advance 2 vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm zx advance 2 Fz-x
BrandTunwalYamaha
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range75-120 km/charge-
Mileage-48.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

Storm ZX Advance 2
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Matte Copper
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,9901,54,541
Ex-Showroom Price
1,34,9901,36,200
RTO
010,896
Insurance
07,445
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9013,321

