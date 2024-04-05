HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesStorm ZX Advance 2 vs VXL 125

Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2 vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2024 Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2 or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

Storm ZX Advance 2 vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm zx advance 2 Vxl 125
BrandTunwalVespa
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Range75-120 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

Filters
Storm ZX Advance 2
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,9901,47,125
Ex-Showroom Price
1,34,9901,32,725
RTO
010,618
Insurance
03,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9013,162

VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Vespa VXL 125null | Petrol | Automatic1.33 - 1.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
VXL 125 vs Activa 6G

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The TVS iQube gets a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 subsidy under EMPS 2024 while the company also seems to have reduced prices to ensure the final does not deviate too much
    TVS iQube prices hiked under new EMPS scheme. Here’s how much it costs now
    5 Apr 2024
    Aprilia Racing's Romano Albesiano and Massimo Rivola with riders Lorenzo Savadori, Aleix Espargaro, and Maverick Vinales
    Interview: Aim to bring more consistent performance in MotoGP 24: Aprilia Racing
    8 Apr 2024
    A sketch of an electric car that Tesla shared last year.
    Tesla Model 2 scrapped, will focus on Robotaxi
    6 Apr 2024
    The new colour of the 250 Duke is very similar to the Atlantic Blue Colour scheme of the 390 Duke.
    KTM 250 Duke gets new colour option. Check it out
    5 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    19 Jun 2023
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     