Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 vs Yamaha MT-15

In 2024 Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Storm ZX Advance 1 vs MT-15 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm zx advance 1 Mt-15
BrandTunwalYamaha
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.67 Lakhs
Range75-120 km/charge-
Mileage-56.87 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

Storm ZX Advance 1
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,9901,92,078
Ex-Showroom Price
1,14,9901,67,200
RTO
013,376
Insurance
011,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4714,128
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

