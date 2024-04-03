HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesStorm ZX Advance 1 vs FZS-FI V3

Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2024 Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

Storm ZX Advance 1 vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm zx advance 1 Fzs-fi v3
BrandTunwalYamaha
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Range75-120 km/charge-
Mileage-49.31 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

Filters
Storm ZX Advance 1
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Grey
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,9901,38,541
Ex-Showroom Price
1,14,9901,21,700
RTO
09,712
Insurance
07,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4712,977
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre

Cons

Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

