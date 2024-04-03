HT Auto
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2024 Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

Storm ZX Advance 1 vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm zx advance 1 Fzs 25
BrandTunwalYamaha
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range75-120 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

Filters
Storm ZX Advance 1
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,9901,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,14,9901,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
010,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4713,546

