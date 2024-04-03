HT Auto
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2024 Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the

Storm ZX Advance 1 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm zx advance 1 Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandTunwalTVS
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.24 Lakhs
Range75-120 km/charge-
Mileage-45 to 47.61 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

Storm ZX Advance 1
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Front Disc, Rear Drum
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,14,9901,44,552
Ex-Showroom Price
1,14,9901,23,870
RTO
09,909
Insurance
010,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4713,106
Expert Rating
-

Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V159.7 cc to 164.9 cc | Petrol | Manual1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Raider
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V159.7 cc to 164.9 cc | Petrol | Manual1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150null | Petrol | Manual1.1 - 1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V159.7 cc to 164.9 cc | Petrol | Manual1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS160null | Petrol | Manual1.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar NS160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V159.7 cc to 164.9 cc | Petrol | Manual1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160null | Petrol | Manual1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V159.7 cc to 164.9 cc | Petrol | Manual1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15null | Petrol | Manual1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs MT-15
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V159.7 cc to 164.9 cc | Petrol | Manual1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180null | Petrol | Manual1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 180

