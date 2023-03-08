In 2026 Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Sports 63 Alpha 48V vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sports 63 alpha 48v
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Tunwal
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|55-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-