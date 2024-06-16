HT Auto
Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V vs Warivo Motors Nexa

In 2024 Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Sports 63 Alpha 48V up to 55-70 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour.
Sports 63 Alpha 48V vs Nexa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sports 63 alpha 48v Nexa
BrandTunwalWarivo Motors
Price₹ 0.55 Lakhs₹ 58,300
Range55-70 km/charge70-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity48 V-
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Filters
Sports 63 Alpha 48V
Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V
Sports 63 Alpha 48V STD
₹54,943*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Battery Capacity
48 V/26 Ah-
Suspension Front
Hydrolic Suspention-
Brakes Front
Drum-
Brakes Rear
Drum-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Frame
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Instrument Console
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,45958,300
Ex-Showroom Price
54,94358,300
RTO
3,8460
Insurance
4,6700
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3631,253

