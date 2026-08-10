In 2026 Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Sports 63 Alpha 48V up to 55-70 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Sports 63 Alpha 48V vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sports 63 alpha 48v
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Tunwal
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|55-70 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|72 V
|Charging Time
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