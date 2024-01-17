Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSports 63 Alpha 48V vs XL100

Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V vs TVS XL100

In 2024 Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Sports 63 Alpha 48V vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sports 63 alpha 48v Xl100
BrandTunwalTVS
Price₹ 0.55 Lakhs₹ 44,998
Range55-70 km/charge-
Mileage-55 to 55 kmpl
Battery Capacity48 V-
Engine Capacity-99.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
...Read More

Filters
Sports 63 Alpha 48V
Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V
Sports 63 Alpha 48V STD
₹54,943*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Battery Capacity
48 V/26 Ah-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,45953,200
Ex-Showroom Price
54,94344,999
RTO
3,8462,699
Insurance
4,6705,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3631,143

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS XL100null | Petrol | Automatic44,998 - 59,695**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
PURE EV ETrance Neonull | Electric | Automatic78,999**Ex-showroom price
XL100 vs ETrance Neo

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Anurag Dobhal of Big Boss 17 fame, popularly known as UK07 Rider, has bought a swanky Lamborghini Huracan. (Image: Instagram/Anurag Dobhal)
    Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal buys Lamborghini Huracan worth 5 crore
    17 Jan 2024
    McLaren aims to deliver over 20 cars in India in 2024.
    Supercar segment in India to register 30% growth in 2024, says McLaren
    14 Jan 2024
    Ferrari claims all of its current cars are sold throughout 2025 and deliveries against new bookings will be made only in 2026.
    Ferrari to launch three cars in 2024, new hypercar may get a plug-in hybrid tech
    4 Feb 2024
    Honda electric sports car will come as the flagship model of the 0 Series electric vehicle range.
    Honda working on an electric sports car, to sit as flagship in brand's EV lineup
    30 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz in India, spoke exclusively to HT Auto to explain the reasons why AMG performance cars are high on demand in the country. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Why AMG is Mercedes-Benz's fastest growing segment in India
    24 Nov 2021
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    &nbsp;Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance comes with a staggering 831 bhp of power and 1470 Nm of peak torque.
    Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance: First look
    1 Sept 2021
    Lamborghini has launched Huracan STO in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.99 crore. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Lamborghini Huracan STO launched in India: First Impressions
    15 Jul 2021
    View all
     