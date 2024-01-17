In 2024 Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl. Sports 63 Alpha 48V vs XL100 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sports 63 alpha 48v Xl100 Brand Tunwal TVS Price ₹ 0.55 Lakhs ₹ 44,998 Range 55-70 km/charge - Mileage - 55 to 55 kmpl Battery Capacity 48 V - Engine Capacity - 99.7 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -