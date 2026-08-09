In 2026 Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Sports 63 Alpha 48V vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sports 63 alpha 48v
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Tunwal
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|55-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-