In 2026 Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Sports 63 Alpha 48V vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sports 63 alpha 48v
|Sport
|Brand
|Tunwal
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|55-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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