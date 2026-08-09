In 2026 Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Sports 63 Alpha 48V vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sports 63 alpha 48v
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Tunwal
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|55-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-