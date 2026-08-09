In 2026 Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Sports 63 Alpha 48V vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sports 63 alpha 48v
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Tunwal
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|55-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-