In 2026 Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Sports 63 Alpha 48V vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sports 63 alpha 48v
|Radeon
|Brand
|Tunwal
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|55-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-