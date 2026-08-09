In 2026 Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Sports 63 Alpha 48V vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sports 63 alpha 48v
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Tunwal
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|₹ 73,340
|Range
|55-70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-