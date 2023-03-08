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HomeCompare BikesSport 63 Mid [2021-2024] vs Fascino 125

Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 0.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] in 1 colour. Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] has a range of up to 70-110 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sport 63 mid [2021-2024] Fascino 125
BrandTunwalYamaha
Price₹ 0.72 Lakhs₹ 77,200
Range70-110 km/charge-
Mileage-49 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024]
Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024]
Sport 63 Mid 60V LI
₹71,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Suspension Front
Hydrolic Suspention-
Brakes Front
Disc-
Brakes Rear
Drum-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Frame
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless-
Saddle Height
No
Length
No
Width
No
Height
No
Fuel Capacity
No
Fuel Reserve
No
Ground Clearance
No
Wheelbase
No
Kerb Weight
No
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Battery Capacity
60 V/26 Ah-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Claimed Range
70-110 km/charge-
Headlight
LED-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,14889,391
Ex-Showroom Price
71,99077,200
RTO
5,0396,176
Insurance
6,1196,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7871,921

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