Tunwal Sport 63 Mid vs Warivo Motors Nexa

In 2024 Tunwal Sport 63 Mid or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Tunwal Sport 63 Mid Price starts at Rs. 0.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Sport 63 Mid up to 70-110 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid in 1 colour.
Sport 63 Mid vs Nexa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sport 63 mid Nexa
BrandTunwalWarivo Motors
Price₹ 0.72 Lakhs₹ 58,300
Range70-110 km/charge70-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity60 V-
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Sport 63 Mid
Tunwal Sport 63 Mid
Sport 63 Mid 60V LI
₹71,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Battery Capacity
60 V/26 Ah-
Suspension Front
Hydrolic Suspention-
Brakes Front
Disc-
Brakes Rear
Drum-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Frame
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Instrument Console
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,14858,300
Ex-Showroom Price
71,99058,300
RTO
5,0390
Insurance
6,1190
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7871,253

