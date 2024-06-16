In 2024 Tunwal Sport 63 Mid or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Tunwal Sport 63 Mid Price starts at Rs. 0.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Sport 63 Mid up to 70-110 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid in 1 colour.
Sport 63 Mid vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sport 63 mid
|Nexa
|Brand
|Tunwal
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 0.72 Lakhs
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|70-110 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.