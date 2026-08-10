In 2026 Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 0.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] has a range of up to 70-110 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sport 63 mid [2021-2024]
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Tunwal
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 0.72 Lakhs
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|70-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-