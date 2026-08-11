In 2026 Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 0.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] in 1 colour. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] has a range of up to 70-110 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sport 63 mid [2021-2024]
|Lx 125
|Brand
|Tunwal
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 0.72 Lakhs
|₹ 93,470
|Range
|70-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-