In 2026 Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 0.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] up to 70-110 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sport 63 mid [2021-2024]
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Tunwal
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 0.72 Lakhs
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|70-110 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|72 V
|Charging Time
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