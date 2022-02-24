In 2026 Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 0.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] in 1 colour. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] has a range of up to 70-110 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sport 63 mid [2021-2024]
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Tunwal
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.72 Lakhs
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|70-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-