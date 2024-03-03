In 2024 Tunwal Sport 63 Mid or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Tunwal Sport 63 Mid or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Sport 63 Mid Price starts at Rs. 0.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid in 1 colour. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Sport 63 Mid has a range of up to 70-110 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Sport 63 Mid vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sport 63 mid Scooty pep plus Brand Tunwal TVS Price ₹ 0.72 Lakhs ₹ 65,514 Range 70-110 km/charge - Mileage - 50.0 kmpl Battery Capacity 60 V - Engine Capacity - 87.8 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -