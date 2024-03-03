Saved Articles

Tunwal Sport 63 Mid vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2024 Tunwal Sport 63 Mid or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

Sport 63 Mid vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sport 63 mid Scooty pep plus
BrandTunwalTVS
Price₹ 0.72 Lakhs₹ 65,514
Range70-110 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-87.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
...Read More

Engine & Transmission
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Battery Capacity
60 V/26 Ah-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,14876,694
Ex-Showroom Price
71,99065,514
RTO
5,0395,241
Insurance
6,1195,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7871,648

