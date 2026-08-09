In 2026 Tunwal Sport 63 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Sport 63 Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Sport 63 has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Sport 63 vs Sport Comparison