In 2026 Tunwal Sport 63 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Sport 63 Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Sport 63 has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Sport 63 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sport 63
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Tunwal
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 49,990
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.25 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-