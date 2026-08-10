In 2026 Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] up to 55-70 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
|Ego li
|Brand
|Tunwal
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 49,990
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|55-70 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|3-4 Hours